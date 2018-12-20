Pres. Trump: Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire at end of February

US Defense Secretary James Mattis attends an honour guard ceremony with his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on February 3, 2017. Mattis was in the South Korean capital before going on to Tokyo, on the first overseas tour by a senior Trump administration official as concerns rise about the direction of US policy in the region under the protectionist and fiery leader. / AFP / Ed JONES
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said Thursday, Dec. 20 Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February and a new chief will be named shortly.
President Trump’s announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.