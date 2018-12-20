× Prosecutors: 5 bar employees face charges in deadly crash caused by 19-year-old man

HOUSTON, Texas — Five bar employees have been charged in connection with a deadly crash.

Authorities arrested four servers and a manager — employees at the Frontera Event Venue in Houston, Texas.

Prosecutors said they served alcohol to 19-year-old Erick Hernandez.

After leaving the bar early Monday morning, Dec. 17, Hernandez crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver, 23-year-old Taylor Phillips.

Hernandez faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of intoxicated manslaughter.

All of the bar employees face misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors said they gave Hernandez at least a dozen drinks within a six-hour period.