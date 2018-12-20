Found safe: UW-Stout freshman from Milwaukee located

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — A missing University of Wisconsin-Stout student with ties to Milwaukee, has been found safe. Police say 23-year-old Devon Jenkins-Joshua, a freshman at the university, was not seen since early Tuesday morning, Dec. 18.
According to the UW-Stout Police Department, around 12 a.m., officers were called to do a welfare check on Jenkins-Joshua at his room in McCalmont Hall on the school’s main campus. Police were unable to locate him.
Thursday evening, Dec. 20 UW-Stout police reported Jenkins-Joshua was found safe.