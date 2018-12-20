× Victims of Sun Prairie explosion sue contractors tied to July incident

SUN PRAIRIE — Two people directly impacted or injured as a result of the Sun Prairie explosion are now suing contractors involved in the July 10 explosion, according to our news partners at NBC15.com.

Abigail Barr, wife of Capt. Cory Barr, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday, Dec. 20, according to online court records. Barr was killed in the July explosion.

Firefighter Ryan Welch also filed a personal injury lawsuit against the contractors, according to court records. Welch was severely injured in the July explosion.