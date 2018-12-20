Wisconsin QB Hornibrook sidelined for bowl game, Coan starts

MADISON — Wisconsin will start Jack Coan at quarterback in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami with Alex Hornibrook sidelined by a recurrence of concussion symptoms.

Coach Paul Chryst said Thursday that Hornibrook, a third-year starter, took part in more than two weeks of bowl practice before symptoms returned.

Hornibrook missed the 31-17 loss at Northwestern on Oct. 27 with a head injury. Hornibrook returned to start the following week against Rutgers, but sat out the second half after his head hit the turf during a sack.

Hornibrook then missed the next two games before returning to start the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

The Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 would be Coan’s fifth game of the season, meaning the sophomore will burn his eligibility to take a redshirt year.