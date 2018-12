× Wisconsin unemployment rate at 3 percent for 10th month

MADISON — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is at or below 3 percent for a record 10th month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in October, the same as the previous three months. The state gained 9,900 private-sector jobs between October and November.

Prior to last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.