Airport, TSA workers ready for holiday travelers; ‘We can handle anything that comes our way’

MILWAUKEE -- More people than ever are packing up and heading out to see their loved ones this holiday season. Despite the large numbers, many have reason to remain jolly.

About 11,500 passengers are expected to travel through Mitchell International Airport on Friday, Dec. 21. For many of the passengers, the wait at the checkpoint only seemed to be about ten to 15 minutes.

"We always fly out of this airport. It's smaller, it's easier, the people are friendlier," said Phil Berson, an airline traveler.

Frank Pipia with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said staff is prepared for the influx.

"We augmented the staff, so that we can handle anything that comes our way," Pipia said.

The TSA wants to remind passengers to be prepared as well.

"Come 90 minutes early, have your boarding pass and ID ready -- so when you walk up to the podium, you are half done. Just make sure you take out those prohibited items that can't stay in your bag," Pipia said.

And when it comes to goodies and gifts...

"Make sure you come through with your gifts unwrapped," Pipia said. "If the present alarms, we would need to unwrap your gift -- and nobody likes that."

Plan ahead and be patient -- so you can enjoy the best time of the year.

