Best moments in Tech Smart 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A look back at 2018 in Tech Smart.

In case you can’t tell, I love technology!

I don't think I'll ever get enough of the gadgets, the websites, the apps and all the cool stuff that I’m constantly taking out of boxes and testing all day long.

There were a lot of robots, rides, smartphones and science in 2018!

We started out our year at CES in Las Vegas. CES is a week-long conference in Las Vegas where companies show off the new products and technologies they're working on.

Flippy the Burger Flipping Robot was the first viral sensation of the year!

Other bots also stole the spotlight. They’re everywhere, from scanning aisles at Walmart, parking cars and shuttling luggage at Sheraton.

As usual, there were gadgets galore!

I really liked Fitbit’s Versa and how Apple’s new watch could sense a fall.

Snapchat’s spectacles are fun, but face an uncertain future.

Plant based foods, on the other hand, are only getting more and more popular! I tried fake eggs with my sister and meat made in a lab. It will be very interesting to see where technology and food go next.

There were other family moments as well, like scanning old photos with mom and a camera comparison of the iPhone XS vs Pixel 3, which I did with my brother - who, thanks to our segment - became a related search on Google.

My kids also hammed it up on screen and my wife made a little cameo appearance, too!

Smartphones are big part of life. We were there for announcements from Apple, Samsung, Google and a popular upstart called OnePlus 6T!

Verizon’s 'secret' low priced plan and digital license plates were two of this year’s most popular reports with my followers on social media.

Ironically, the most popular video I did all year in 2018 had nothing to do with tech! It's a video of a giant new gas station called Eddie World, which is a rest stop between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. I literally shot a video on my cell phone of this amazing new place and posted it to my Facebook page while driving back from CES (don't worry, I wasn't the one at the wheel!)

Now, I'm looking forward to an amazing 2019, and all the tech it will bring.

Happy Holidays and let's keep in touch on Instagram!