Brewers trade outfielder Domingo Santana to the Mariners, acquiring 2 Seattle players

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Ben Gamel and right-handed pitcher Noah Zavolas from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Domingo Santana. The announcement was made by General Manager avid Stearns.

“We are pleased to add Ben and Noah to our organization,” said Stearns. “During his young career, Ben has proven that he can hit at the Major League level. His left-handed bat and outfield versatility also provide solid fits for our roster. Noah is a pitcher we targeted in the draft this past year and we are happy to bring him into our organization.”

Gamel, 26, is a career .269 hitter with 13 HR and 83 RBI in 268 games in the Major Leagues with New York-AL (2016) and Seattle (2016-18). He has started at all three outfield positions (123g in LF, 77g in RF, 4g in CF). Gamel, the younger brother of former Brewers infielder Mat Gamel (2008-12), batted .272 with 1 HR and 19 RBI in 101 games this season.

Zavolas, 22, was selected by Seattle in the 18th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Harvard University, where he was named Ivy League Pitcher of the Year. In his first professional season, he combined to go 5-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 2 saves in 19 relief appearances between Class-A Everett (16 games) and Class-A Modesto (3 games). He held opponents to a .214 batting average (31-for-145) and produced 41 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched.

Santana, 26, is a career .261 hitter with 54 HR and 163 RBI in 371 games in the Major Leagues with Houston (2014-15) and Milwaukee (2015-18). He was acquired by the Brewers as part of a six-player deal with the Astros on July 30, 2015. Santana batted .265 with 5 HR and 20 RBI in 85 games this season.

“Domingo contributed to many great moments during his time with the Brewers,” said Stearns. “He is a true professional, and we wish him well.”