Do you recognize this woman? Menomonee Falls PD seeking Woodman’s theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls Police need your help identifying a female suspect wanted for multiple retail thefts inside a Woodman’s Food Market near N. 124th St. and W. Bradley Rd.

The thefts were committed on Nov. 7, Nov. 15 and Dec. 2. During each Woodman’s visit, the woman picked up multiple grocery items and scanned them at a self-checkout. She fled when the self-checkout machine prompted her to pay for the items. The total loss to the store is $416.30.

The suspect is described as female, white, between 20 and 30 years old. She’s approximately 5’3″-5’7″, weighing between 120-150 lbs. She is believed to have brown hair and a pale complexion.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or clicking HERE.