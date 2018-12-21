‘Energy and authenticity:’ Crossroads Collective is a food hall full of local flavors

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Crossroads Collective on Farwell in Milwaukee. It's Milwaukee's new food hall for foodies. No chains, only local concepts and made-from-scratch meals. It's unique culinary-driven food hall with multiple micro-restaurants.

About Crossroads Collective (website)

It came to fruition in the 1930’s as a popular pharmacy and lunch counter. Soon it became known around town as Oriental Drugs, and some would say that it was the epicenter of Milwaukee. That is, until 1995 when Oriental Pharmacy shut its doors for good.

Afterward, it became a slew of restaurants, the last of which closed their doors in March 2017.

That’s where New Land Enterprises came in with a new vision.

“We believe only a food hall can come close to replicating the energy and vibe of Oriental Drugs,” says Gokhman, “In researching the history of Oriental Drugs, I truly understood the visceral importance of that institution to the neighborhood. As a result, I realized that a single concept cannot be what Oriental Drugs was – a place that was so many things to so many people, offering a place for the community to engage.”