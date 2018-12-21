× Final road game of season: Green Bay Packers square up against New York Jets

NEW YORK — The Green Bay Packers will take on the New York Jets in their final road game of the season at noon on Sunday, Dec. 23. It is a game you can see only on FOX6. The game will be followed by a special edition of FOX6 News featuring Blake Martinez.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won two straight over the Jets, including their last road game, a 9-0 victory in 2010. It was Green Bay’s first victory at the Jets, having lost the previous four, and the last road shutout by the Packers. Three of the last four games at the Jets have been decided by single digits, including one game that went to overtime.

This will be the fifth time Green Bay has played at MetLife Stadium and just the second time against the Jets. Overall, the Packers are 2-2 at the venue. The Packers last played at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants in 2013. With QB Aaron Rodgers as the starter, Green Bay is 2-1 at MetLife Stadium.