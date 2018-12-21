Heart of Canal Street donation to JA BizTown brings opportunity for kids to prepare for the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Junior Achievement of Wisconsin encourages the next generation to plan for the future. The organization is continuing its mission this holiday season, now with a little extra help from the community.

"These are lifelong skills that they are learning," said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. "They understand commerce, budgeting, loans, profit and how to be a good consumer."

They're not in charge of just any town, but Junior Achievement's "BizTown." Friday, Dec. 21 kids were part of a full-day immersion experience with J.A. BizTown giving students a glimpse at working in the real world.

"We have to learn how to work independently," said Alex Ribecky, fifth grade student.

One of those jobs was taking on the anchor desk at FOX6, another calling the shots at Culver's.

"They'll learn in the classroom what kind of jobs they might be interested in, they'll learn how to apply for a job, they'll interview for a job and then they get a job," said Frohna.

Friday, those opportunities grew with a $35,000 check presented by Heart of Canal Street -- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino's signature community program.

"We were able to raise $1.16 million for 31 fantastic organizations that provide direct service to children throughout southeastern Wisconsin," said Ryan Amundson, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Encouraging students to explore a variety of career paths and prepare for the future.

"Because we believe that when students are inspired and surrounded by adults who care, that's when communities prosper," said Frohna.

About 15,000 students participate in J.A. BizTown every year.