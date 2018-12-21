Hosting a holiday party? Some sweet treats that are sure to please your party guests

MILWAUKEE -- The big holiday weekend is finally here! As you finalize your Christmas menu -- don't forget about dessert. Executive chef Tony Clark with Devon Seafood and Steak joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at some sweet treats sure to please your party guests.
About Devon Seafood and Steak (website)
Devon Seafood + Steak – at the Bayshore Mall – is the perfect harmony of land and sea, where everything is cooked over an open wood fire for superior and unique flavor. We specialize in top of catch seafood, with daily deliveries for the freshest selections, and our “turf” selections feature the finest cuts of USDA Prime Black Angus beef. Our menu also highlights local and regional specialties or species of fish. Enjoy unrivaled value in our daily 3-course prix-fixe menu and happy hour featuring handcrafted cocktails + appetizer specials.