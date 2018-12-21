Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Racine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- An investigation is underway in Racine following an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, Dec. 20. The officer involved was not inured and will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to police, around 8:23 p.m. Racine police were investigating a known wanted party. An officer located the subject near 16th and Boyd Avenue. As the officer exited his squad car the wanted subject entered his vehicle and accelerated towards the officer.

The officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle -- which then fled the scene.

Neither the vehicle nor the wanted party has been located as of this time. The officer involved is a 5 year veteran of the police department. The officer was not injured and will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. No other information is being released at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 266-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.