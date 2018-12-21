× Milwaukee Health Department offering free flu shots to all city residents

MILWAUKEE — Have you gotten your flu shot yet? If not, you’re in luck. The City of Milwaukee Health Department is reminding all city residents that it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine, and they’re here to help.

Milwaukee residents can visit the City of Milwaukee Health Department’s walk-in clinics to receive a free flu shot while supplies last. No appointments are necessary, and clients are seen on a first-come, first serve basis.

Clinic times and locations are as follows:

Keenan Health Center (3200 N. 36th St.) — Fridays, 8 a.m. — 11. a.m.

(3200 N. 36th St.) — Fridays, 8 a.m. — 11. a.m. Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) — Wednesdays, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.

(7630 W. Mill Rd.) — Wednesdays, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m. Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) — Mondays, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m. and Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Please be aware that clinics will be closed on Dec. 24th, 25th and 31st as well as Jan. 1st for the holidays.

The flu is one of the most common respiratory illnesses in the U.S., infecting millions of people each year. Though common, the flu can result in serious health complications like pneumonia, bacterial infections and hospitalizations. Severe cases can sometimes lead to death.

“This is the time of year we typically see an increase in influenza activity,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Jeanette Kowalik. “It is important for everyone to get their flu shot and take other steps to stay healthy, such as washing your hands frequently, to prevent the spread of illness.”