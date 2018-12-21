Recognize this man? Milwaukee police need help locating suspect wanted for multiple burglaries

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Donald J. Lovett.

Lovett is wanted for multiple downtown business burglaries, including the recent burglary of a business located near Broadway and Wells that happened on Dec. 18, 2018 around 1:10 a.m.

Lovett is a male, black, age 61. He is 5’11”, weighs 193 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a full-length black coat, a red long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Lovett’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.