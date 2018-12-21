Teacher shares touching photo of Lucky Charms gift from student who had nothing else to give

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Washington state third grade teacher says one of her students’ pre-holiday presents stood out – and can help others put their lives into perspective

Rachel Uretsky-Pratt posted on Facebook that it’s common for students and teachers at Amistad Elementary in Kennewick to exchange gifts before the break, but this year one stood out – a plastic bag full of Lucky Charms marshmallows.

“You see, 100% of my school is on free/reduced lunch. They also get free breakfast at school every day of the school week,” Uretsky-Pratt wrote. “This kiddo wanted to get me something so badly, but had nothing to give.”

Instead of giving her nothing, she says the student “opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging of her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag — for me.”

Uretsky-Pratt’s photo has been shared over 46,000 times since she posted it on Wednesday, inspiring thousands to comment.

“…and I’m crying,” one person wrote. “This SO SWEET and so sad at the same time.”

“This is such a beautiful gift her marshmallows when you think about how precious they are to children that’s the best part of their cereal,” wrote another. “I am crying like a baby this is beautiful…… God bless her little heart..”

Uretsky-Pratt wrote in the post that the gift would help put lives in perspective, and she ended it with this message: