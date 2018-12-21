The Wisconsin-made device that could help you better capture your canine or kids

MILWAUKEE -- If you have a pet -- or kid -- you know getting them to sit still to take a picture with them is challenging. But, this could help! The "Treatie" is made in Elroy, Wisconsin. And it claims to help capture your dog's attention while you snap a photo or selfie. How? It holds a treat! It fits to any phone or tablet to help you get the "paw-fect" pose. Rob, Nicole, and Real Milwaukee's producer gave it a try.
