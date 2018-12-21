Traffic Update: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South Project:

Just in time for holiday travel, openings during this week include:

• I-94 North from County G to 27th Street reopened to 3 lanes

• 7-Mile Road under I-94 reopened

• I-94 North from WIS 20 to County G (Central Segment) reopened to 3 lanes

Friday, December 21 through Sunday, December 23

Travelers should anticipate overnight full closures on I-94 South between County G and WiS 20 as crews prepare for The reopening to 3 lanes of I-94 South from County G to WIS 20 (Central Segment) is targeted for the morning of Monday, December 24 weather permitting.

I-94 North entrance and exit ramps at WIS 11 and County KR are scheduled to reopen by Sunday, December 23.

The Northbound entrance ramp and southbound exit ramp at County E will remain closed.

Overnight lanes closures and freeway work will be suspended at noon on 12/24 and restart early morning Wednesday 12/26)