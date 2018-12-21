US Marshals seek Christopher Cosey of Racine; ‘A danger to himself”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- U.S. Marshals say they are searching for a fugitive with a big drinking problem. He is now become his own worst enemy.

"Well, he's a heavy drinker, a little bit unpredictable," said the Deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "He's kind of a danger to himself."

The U.S. Marshals are searching for 40-year-old Christopher Cosey of Racine. He is in violation of his federal supervised release.

"He's had problems with being on probation for a while," the Deputy U.S. Marshal said.

The deputy marshal on this case said Cosey has a history of drugs, assault, resisting arrest and burglary. He served time behind bars for distributing 100 grams of crack cocaine and selling small amounts of heroin.

Close family are aware Cosey is wanted by authorities.

"His family and friends are aware. They are aware of his substance abuse problems. I think it's been difficult for them to get him on the right track," the marshal said.

While on federal probation, Cosey called his parole officer and said he would rather have the U.S. Marshals come after him instead of following the rules of his release.

"We will absolutely do that," the marshal said.

But first, the U.S. Marshals are trying to nail down his exact location. He is believed to be hiding out in Racine. One of the addresses he is associated with is near 17th and Morton Avenue.

"Certainly any medical attention that he needs he would get," the marshal said. "It's really important for him if he is drinking as heavily as he has in the past for his health. He needs to turn himself in and get sober."

The U.S. Marshals are encouraging Cosey to put down the alcohol and get the help he needs. If you have information that could help the U.S. Marshals, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.