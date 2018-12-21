Watch: 96-year-old WWII vet brings holiday cheer dancing to ‘Let it Snow!’

MILWAUKEE — On the eve of his 96th birthday, Chuck Franzke — a Wisconsin WWII Navy pilot — proved he can still bust a move.

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight shared a touching video to Twitter on Friday, Dec. 21 of the WWII vet spreading a little cheer for the holidays.

In the video, Chuck is seen shuffling and swaying in his living room to the classic Christmas hit, “Let it Snow!”

ICYMI: Wisconsin #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck dances into the holidays to spread a little cheer on the eve of his 96th birthday. Every day is a bonus! #honorflight #GoChuck #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/FVoc6r7xgp — Honor Flight MKE (@SSHonorFlight) December 21, 2018

This is the second year the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight has shared Chuck’s dance moves. He’s still got it!

Wisconsin #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck put on his dancing shoes in the spirit of the holidays…on the eve of his 95th birthday. Happy holidays to all! #honorflight pic.twitter.com/XoVtBiSO5f — Honor Flight MKE (@SSHonorFlight) December 15, 2017

Happy Birthday, Chuck!