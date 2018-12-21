Watch: 96-year-old WWII vet brings holiday cheer dancing to ‘Let it Snow!’

MILWAUKEE — On the eve of his 96th birthday, Chuck Franzke — a Wisconsin WWII Navy pilot — proved he can still bust a move.
The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight shared a touching video to Twitter on Friday, Dec. 21 of the WWII vet spreading a little cheer for the holidays.
In the video, Chuck is seen shuffling and swaying in his living room to the classic Christmas hit, “Let it Snow!”
This is the second year the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight has shared Chuck’s dance moves. He’s still got it!
Happy Birthday, Chuck!