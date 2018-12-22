× Admirals’ point streak snapped with 3-1 loss to Wolves

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals saw their five-game point streak ended in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday afternoon at Panther Arena in Milwaukee’s final game before the Christmas break.

The Ads, who lost in regulation for just the fourth time at home this season, outshot the Wolves 38-18 but couldn’t solve Chicago goalie Oscar Dansk until Nick Baptiste’s goal with an extra attacker with 1:51 to play.

T.J.Tynan got the scoring started for the Wolves on his sixth goal of the season with just under six minutes to play in the first period.

The Wolves picked up goals from Reid Duke and Marco Roy in the second period to push their lead to 3-0 and that would prove to be enough for the Wolves.

Baptiste got the Admirals on the board with his sixth goal of the season via a one-timer from the left face-off circle. Emil Pettersson and Tanner Jeannot earned the assists on the play but that was all the Ads could muster the rest of the way.

Tom McCollum made 15 saves in goal for the Admirals.

