Disguised as present, Dane County K-9 on the lookout for porch pirates

DANE COUNTY — Undercover and ready to keep watch, K-9 Kimo of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reporting for duty.

Sitting like a good boy, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of K-9 Kimo to their K-9 Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 22. Disguised in a wrapped present, K-9 Kimo and the sheriff’s office are reminding the community to stay vigilant around the holidays.

The Facebook caption reads: “Our K9 Kimo is reminding us to keep a lookout for porch pirates. Thank you Kimo for keeping us safe❤️.”

Authorities in Racine County shared the following tips to help protect your items this holiday season: