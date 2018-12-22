Greater Grace Toy Giveaway shares the spirit of Christmas 🎁 with children in need

MILWAUKEE -- There's no better way to celebrate the holiday season than spreading love and kindness to the less fortunate. One church in Racine is making sure no child goes without a new toy this Christmas with a holiday toy drive.

About Greater Grace Toy Giveaway (website)

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the city of Racine this holiday season.

Kingdom Builders and the Greater Grace Baptist Church are hosting an event to help families in need this holiday season. There will be gifts for the kids and food for the families in need locally. There will Christmas Carols and Holiday Spirit to give back to our community. All items given out are donations from local businesses.