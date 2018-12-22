× Mitch McConnell says shutdown deal up to President Trump, Democrats

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s up to President Donald Trump and Democrats to reach a deal to end the partial government shutdown.

The impasse is over President Trump’s demand for billions of dollars in money for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As the Senate returned to work Saturday, McConnell said he hoped an agreement could be reached “sooner rather than later.”

He says any deal to re-open government would need Democratic support for passage and President Trump’s signature to be signed into law.

Talks are continuing, but there’s no clear path forward.

President Trump wants $5.7 billion for the border wall with Mexico. Democrats are only willing to keep funding at existing levels, $1.3 billion, for border fencing and security, but not the wall.

One-quarter of the federal government shuttered beginning Saturday.