Mitch McConnell says shutdown deal up to President Trump, Democrats
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s up to President Donald Trump and Democrats to reach a deal to end the partial government shutdown.
The impasse is over President Trump’s demand for billions of dollars in money for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
As the Senate returned to work Saturday, McConnell said he hoped an agreement could be reached “sooner rather than later.”
He says any deal to re-open government would need Democratic support for passage and President Trump’s signature to be signed into law.
Talks are continuing, but there’s no clear path forward.
President Trump wants $5.7 billion for the border wall with Mexico. Democrats are only willing to keep funding at existing levels, $1.3 billion, for border fencing and security, but not the wall.
One-quarter of the federal government shuttered beginning Saturday.