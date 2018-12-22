× Police officer accused of pressuring a woman he pulled over for sex

ASHLEY, Pa. — A police officer in Luzerne County is accused of making a woman perform a sex act in exchange for not putting her under arrest.

Mark Icker, 29, of Dickson City, is charged with oppression and coercion.

According to court papers, Icker was an officer with the Ashley Police Department when he pulled the woman over December 9.

The alleged victim says Icker pulled her over for suspected DUI.

The victim, who admitted taking medication earlier in the day and was out on bail at the time, says Icker told her she would go to jail for violating her bail conditions.

That’s when the woman says Icker asked her, “How can you help me help you?”

The woman says Icker told her he would not arrest her if she performed a sex act which she says happened at a secluded park. He then took her back to her vehicle.

Icker is out on bail.