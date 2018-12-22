Spiked coffee cocktails ☕ with Lost Whale’s “Snowy Hour”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While spiking your morning coffee might not be recommended every day, it sure is a delicious way to celebrate the holiday season. Lost Whale is turning a basic cup o' joe into a tasty cocktail with the help of some bourbon and brownie-flavored syrup. Yum!

The cocktail is called "Drop It Like It's Hot" -- yep, just like the Snoop Dogg song. It's comprised of Maker's Mark Bourbon, almond milk, house-made winter spiced whipped cream, Bittercube cherry bark vanilla bitters, Stone Creek coffee and a "brownie scrap syrup" created by Lost Whale. The secret syrup uses brownie scraps donated by Stone Creek Coffee's bakery.

You can try the drink yourself at Lost Whale on Kinnickinnic Ave. during their regular happy hour, which is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. The bar is also featuring a "Snowy Hour" special this winter. Snowy Hour features their usual happy hour specials any time the snow is falling -- meaning their menu cocktails and tap beers are half off any time tiny flakes are falling from the sky, day or night. There's one reason to wish for snow!