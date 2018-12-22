× Woman arrested for posting nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on the fence of his children’s school

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A woman is facing charges after police say she posted nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on the fence of his children’s school.

Police say 55-year-old Deborah Britton posted the photos of her ex-boyfriend on the inside of the Hull Elementary School’s fence after they broke up back in September.

The victim immediately reported the photos to police and told officers that he suspected it was Britton because she was the only person he had sent the photo to.

According to court documents, the photos were posted on the fence facing in so that students or any person on the inside of the fence could see them. The photos showed the victim completely nude with his face also showing.

Britton denied any knowledge of the incident.

Court documents state that the photos had been sent to a lab for testing and on Dec. 11, results came back showing Britton’s fingerprint on them.

Britton turned herself into the Chandler Police Department on Dec. 18. She is facing one count of harassment by communication and one count of unlawful of distribution of images featuring nudity.