Youth groups decorate Christmas trees inside ‘Fantastic Forest’ at Milwaukee County Zoo 🎄

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo was transformed into a winter wonderland for the “Fantastic Forest” celebration in December — featuring Christmas trees donated by Hawks Landscape, decorated by 65 youth groups from the Milwaukee area.

“It’s part of our holiday cheer,” said Katie Krecklow with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. “We just really want to share joy and cheer at the zoo.”

Each group came up with their own theme for their tree.

“I like the color because I did it all blue,” said Kelsey Guenther, Brookfield. “I like blue.”

The theme this year was: “A Walk Around the Zoo.”

“It’s a really cool place to just go walk around,” said Alyssa Antoniewicz.

Each tree represented a section of the actual zoo.

“I love to see what the kids do every year,” said Stephanie Pries, West Allis. “It’s always something different.”

From birds to elephants and even farm animals, the Fantastic Forest served as a place to see all kinds of animals in one room.

“Who needs Pinterest when you have these trees?” said Krecklow.

There was a lot of creativity hidden in the trees — with kids using everything from clothespins to CDs.

If you’d like to visit the Fantastic Forest, make sure you head over to the Milwaukee County Zoo before the end of December.

If you’re interested in decorating a tree for next year’s Fantastic Forest, contact the Zoological Society of Milwaukee in August or September.