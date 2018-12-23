× Citizen rescues 2 children who went through ice on pond in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — A citizen rescued two children who went through the ice on a pond near 14th Street and Martin Road in Fond du Lac on Sunday, Dec. 23.

The call came in just before 9 a.m.

While officials with Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue were en route, dispatch units notified officials that a citizen who was driving by stopped to help the children. When first responders arrived, both were out of the water.

The children and rescuer were in need of medical attention, and all were taken into an ambulance for treatment. None had to be taken to the hospital.

“If the citizen wasn’t passing by at the moment the kids went into the pond, it could have been a very different outcome,” said Lt. Curt Smits in a news release.