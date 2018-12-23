Contact 6 helps hundreds of viewers get back $187K in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For more than 40 years, Contact 6 has been fighting for you -- the consumer. If a business wrongs you or owes you money, you can file a complaint with Contact 6.

2018 was a busy year for Contact 6.

Here's a look at some of the stories Contact 6 covered over the last year:

The team processed 421 of your complaints and helped viewers get nearly $187,000 and counting back from area businesses.

Remember, if you feel you've been wronged, file a complaint and the next person Contact 6 helps could be you.