Contact 6 helps hundreds of viewers get back $187K in 2018

MILWAUKEE -- For more than 40 years, Contact 6 has been fighting for you -- the consumer. If a business wrongs you or owes you money, you can file a complaint with Contact 6.
2018 was a busy year for Contact 6.
Here's a look at some of the stories Contact 6 covered over the last year:
- January: “I’m just standing there crying:” Families turned away from hotels for living too close
- February: ‘He went to turn himself in:’ Contractor shocks customers by turning himself in to authorities
- March: ‘Cancer is just not something you should lie about:’ Mother under investigation after faking daughter’s cancer
- April: ‘The problem hasn’t stopped:’ Notorious illegal party host pops up in a new neighborhood
- May: Salvaging a car purchase: Milwaukee family turns to Contact 6 after unexpected issues with used car
- June: New Medicare cards creates new opportunities for scammers
- July: ‘It was a complete waste of money:’ Neenah woman loses money in door-to-door contractor scam
- August: ‘They’re taking folks’ money:’ Handmade furniture company fails to deliver on thousands of orders
- September: ‘It hurts our whole industry:’ Contractors step up after Racine mom loses $3K
- October: What’s lurking inside Halloween masks? Contact 6 tests find bacteria, mold
- November: Milwaukee woman’s frustration boils over; ‘It was so hard to prove that my daughter wasn’t dead’
- December: ‘You go after HOBO, I believe, not me:’ Customers caught in middle of HOBO bankruptcy filing
The team processed 421 of your complaints and helped viewers get nearly $187,000 and counting back from area businesses.
Remember, if you feel you've been wronged, file a complaint and the next person Contact 6 helps could be you.
