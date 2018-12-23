Do you know this man? Menomonee Falls PD seeking help identifying Woodman’s meat thief

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing several meat products from the Menomonee Falls Woodman’s Market location on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 22.

According to police, the man intentionally concealed the meat inside his coat and walked past the last register without paying around 2:49 p.m. The suspect is described as male, black, between 30 and 40 years of age, standing at approximately 6’0″-6’2″. The man was seen wearing a blue trucker-style hat, a puffy black coat, white hooded sweatshirt, red t-shirt, brown pants and black shoes.

The suspect left the scene in a silver 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with Wisconsin pates bearing ABP-8672.

Anyone with information about the suspect or theft is encouraged to call Officer Lewis of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, or email dlewis@menomonee-falls.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or visiting http://www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.