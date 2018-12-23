Enjoy the holiday outside with the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Fantastic Forest 🎄

MILWAUKEE -- Even though the zoo is often thought to be a summer activity, that doesn't mean the Milwaukee County Zoo isn't partaking in a little Christmas cheer.

About Fantastic Forest (website)

The Milwaukee County Zoo is the only place you will find an elephant, a hippo and a zebra in a tree together! It’s all part of the Fantastic Forest, where we combine our love for the holidays and animals.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come and see hundreds of handmade animal ornaments hanging from 63 evergreen trees at the Zoo. Milwaukee-area youth groups will make the ornaments for this year’s theme, “Take a Tour Around the Zoo”. To go with this year’s theme, categories are based on the residents of various animal buildings/areas right here at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

You can visit the Fantastic Forest in the Zoo’s U.S. Bank Gathering Place, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 28, 2018. Enjoy the colors, animals and imagination child artists will bring to each tree.