Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Packers are facing off against the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, fresh off their loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Packers haven’t fared well this season, but they’re up against a team with a similar record. The Pack are currently 5-8-1, and the Jets are 4-10.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won two straight over the Jets, including their last road game, a 9-0 victory in 2010. It was Green Bay’s first victory at the Jets, having lost the previous four, and the last road shutout by the Packers. Three of the last four games at the Jets have been decided by single digits, including one game that went to overtime.

This will be the fifth time Green Bay has played at MetLife Stadium and just the second time against the Jets. Overall, the Packers are 2-2 at the venue. The Packers last played at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants in 2013. With QB Aaron Rodgers as the starter, Green Bay is 2-1 at MetLife Stadium.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Jets scored the first touchdown of the game after Spencer Long passed to Elijah McGuire.