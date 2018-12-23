Jewish congregations donate 200 blankets, 1,000 socks to help Milwaukee’s homeless

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee-area Jewish congregations teamed up to tackle hunger and homelessness in Milwaukee.

Moshe Katz, owner of Atid Properties, a community philanthropist and chair of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, joined with Tikkun Ha-Ir, an alliance of Jewish congregations.

Each year, Atid Properties donates an apartment to Tikkun Ha-Ir for several months. The apartment makes it possible for volunteers to collect, sort, package and distribute gifts for homeless families.

Each congregation in Tikkun Ha-Ir has an annual gift drive providing warm clothes, books, toiletries, toys and art supplies for parents and children who don’t have money for stable housing much less gifts at Christmas.

This year, they focused on socks, blankets and warm clothing for people on the streets.

Volunteers donated more than 200 blankets and 1,000 socks to the “Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach” organization on Sunday, Dec. 23.

