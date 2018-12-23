Police: Man facing OWI charges after rollover crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man is facing OWI charges after being involved a rollover crash that happened near STH 20 and CTH V in Mount Pleasant early morning Sunday, Dec. 23.

According to officials, police were called to the area around 1:50 a.m. after the car crashed into a light pole, knocking it over. Upon arrival, officers began a crash investigation and spoke with witnesses, who said the vehicle was going about 100 miles per hour before the crash.

Officers discovered that the driver was traveling westbound on STH 20 when he lost control of the vehicle an entered a nearby ditch. His car rolled over six times, knocking down multiple signs and a light pole before coming to rest near the intersection.

The 30-year-old driver and 25-year-old passenger were both able to walk away from the accident and wait for emergency treatment. Their injuries were not serious.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired and was arrested for OWI, first offense causing injury and reckless endangering safety, second degree. The driver was released from the hospital and transported to Racine County Jail.