‘You (expletive) with the wrong person:’ Woman chases down porch pirate, caught on camera

DENVER, Colo. -- Porch pirates, snatching other people's packages, many times on camera, are all too common during the holiday season, but there was an unexpected outcome in Lakewood, Colorado.

Renee Abeyta was at her home doing chores on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 19.

"I got a notification on my phone saying -- uh, somebody at the front door," said Abeyta.

Surveillance cameras captured the woman grabbing a package from Abeyta's front porch. By the time Abeyta checked it out, the suspect was gone.

"I looked at my Ring videos and I saw what happened," said Abeyta.

She went back outside and saw the suspect crossing the street, trying to get away.

"I thought 'no way is this happening to me. I'm gonna corner her,'" said Abeyta.

She got into her car, and confronted the thief -- filming the confrontation.

Abeyta: "What's your name? What's your name? Did you steal something? Give it! I'm gonna (expletive) call the police! I got you on camera (expletive). Give me the (expetive) now! I'm taping you."

"Leave me alone lady. I didn't take anything," the suspect said.

"Yes, you did. I saw you!" said Abeyta.

"I don't even know what came out of my mouth or even why I said what I did. It just happened," said Abeyta.

Abeyta continued to chase her down for about a minute.

"I was mad as hell. There's no way I was gonna let her go, and I would have ran for as many miles as I had to to get my package," said Abeyta.

Finally, she got the suspect to stop.

"Hopefully that girl and other people don't steal stuff -- because it's Christmas and, I mean, these are presents for people," said Abeyta.

"You (expletive) with the wrong person, (expletive). What's wrong with you?!" Abeyta said in the video.

Abeyta's package contained a crock pot cover, but she said what was inside doesn't matter -- it's the principal of it, that no one should steal someone else's things.