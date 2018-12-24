Boy gives best friend his allowance after his dog died, ‘so you can get another dog’

LEICESTER, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy didn’t want his best friend to be sad at Christmas, so he did what he could to spread some holiday cheer.

Ashley Dowd said when his best friend Sam’s dog, Penny, died five days before Christmas, it saddened him.

”Well, he was really sad at school, so I felt bad for him,” said Dowd.

That’s all it took. Dowd knew his best friend needed him. The boy pooled together all of his allowance money — $120 — and gave it to Sam with a letter.

“Dear Sam,” he wrote. “I know your dog died, so I’m giving you money so you can have another dog.”

“I was so proud of him and shocked that he would be so generous and so sweet. At first I was … I laughed a little bit, because it’s just so cute, and honestly, afterward, I was tearing up at how beautiful it was. How many 9-year-olds are giving their friends $120?” said Michele Dowd.

Sam’s family ended up telling Ashley Dowd they weren’t quite ready for another dog just yet, and he wanted to return the money to his friend.

Ashley Dowd said he hopes Sam does get a new dog some day, and he hopes his gift brought a smile back to his best friend’s face.