‘Brady & Water:’ New condo development to be built on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Wangard Partners, Inc. revealed plans on Monday, Dec. 24 for a new condominium development on the Milwaukee’s east side — where Brady Street meets Water Street. The project calls for up to 250 units.

Plans call for the development, called Brady & Water, 1701 N. Water St., to be built in three phases. The first phase will feature up to 70 units. A news release says the development will feature 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units and include townhouse models as well as river home models that will feature accessibility to both the street and riverfront. Additionally, the development will feature boat slips and space for boathouses to store kayaks, boats and other recreational equipment.

The development will include publicly accessible, river-facing green space, and will also feature a boardwalk along the riverfront that connects to the Milwaukee Riverwalk. Brady & Water’s boardwalk will be closer to the river’s water level than other parts of the Riverwalk, providing a more natural connection with the riverfront, said Matt Rinka, a partner at RINKA, which is providing architectural services for the project.

Construction on the development’s first phase is planned to begin next summer.