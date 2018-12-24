× Feeling lucky? 2 lotteries, 2 big prizes available this holiday season

MILWAUKEE — If you’re feeling a bit lucky right now, you might consider looking toward the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries. But have rather large jackpots up for grabs

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $321 million as of Monday morning, Dec. 24. It offers a $193.7 million cash option — if there is a single winner.

As for the Powerball lottery, the top prize is $294 million right now. The cash option is a cool $177.6 million.

Good luck!