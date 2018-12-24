Flying by air this holiday season? Tips you can use to your advantage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Holiday travelers are making their way to Mitchell International Airport -- on their way to family and friends in places around the nation and world. But there are reminders for all of them as they head for the security lines.

For starters, travelers are urged to allow extra time to make their flights. This time of year can be extremely busy at the airport -- and that means longer lines at the security checkpoints as well as just about everywhere else.

The other big tip airport officials are pressing -- make sure any gifts you bring along with your luggage are unwrapped. If they are not, the security will have to unwrap those gifts -- to make sure they are safe for travel. So save yourself some headache -- and wait to wrap those gifts until you arrive at your destination.

Important holiday travel links