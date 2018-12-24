× Fond du Lac PD: Traffic stop leads to arrest of man, who later dies

FOND DU LAC — Sheboygan police are taking the lead role in an investigation into the death of a 37-year-old man who had just been taken into custody by Fond du Lac officers.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23 — when officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Division Street and Main Street for a traffic violation. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit was called to the scene to assist.

Officials say it was determined the driver of the vehicle, the 37-year-old man, was currently out on bail for a previous incident and was taken into custody without incident for violating the conditions of his bond. While in the back seat of a police squad car, the 37-year-old man began exhibiting signs of medical distress. An ambulance was immediately dispatched to the location and transported the subject to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is under investigation and pending autopsy results.

As is standard procedure in these types of incidents, officials say three City of Fond du Lac police officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative assignment. The names of those officers involved are not being released at this time.