Have you been really nice this year? Maybe Santa has an SUV for you!

Posted 9:44 am, December 24, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- It just might be the ultimate gift for that special someone during the holidays. Auto expert Nik Miles talked with FOX6 WakeUp News about a host of SUVs that would look great with a red ribbon on top this Christmas.