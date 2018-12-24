‘It’s awesome!’ Ohio family’s Christmas village features 14 trains, 356 houses

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — While some go for the “less is more” look when it comes time to decorate for Christmas, the Hoert family takes it to a whole new level.

It takes two months to set up the Hoert family Christmas village, which includes 14 trains and 356 houses.

“Christmas is about family and sharing,” said Dennis Hoert.

They call it the “Hollydays Village at the Hoert Resort.” It started 12 years ago with 12 houses. Each year, the great room at the Hoert home in Middleburg, Ohio is transformed into the elaborate village from days gone by. There’s a post office, a clock tower, a pizza shop, a news station, a casino, a football field, an airport — and even an ocean with fish.

At the heart of the village is family, with names of loved ones on train cars and houses.

“The gondola car, each has the name of a grandchild on each car,” said Dennis Hoert.

The loved ones who have passed are also honored.

“If someone has passed in our family, put their picture by the house. Everyone who has passed, we recognize,” said a family member.

The village changes every year. The Hoert family opens their doors to share this Christmas magic.

“It’s awesome. Everyone is friendly and can see the Christmas spirit and joy,” said Hoert.