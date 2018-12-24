× Lake Mills woman killed in head-on wreck in Jefferson County

TOWNSHIP OF AZTALAN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash from Friday, Dec. 21 that happened in the Township of Aztalan.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday in the area of County Highway B and Gomoll Rd. A witness told investigators a minivan operated by Donna Ludeman of Lake Mills was traveling westbound. A pickup truck driven by a Fox Lake man was headed eastbound. The two apparently collided in the eastbound lane. The pickup truck rolled over — and its driver was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Ludeman, in the minivan, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say both drivers were wearing safety belts prior to the impact.

The Jefferson County Crash Investigation Team is working to determine what caused the wreck.