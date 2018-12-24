Loved ones gather for balloon release in honor of man murdered on Christmas Eve 2016

MILWAUKEE — Family members and friends of a man killed in Christmas Eve 2016 honored him on Monday, Dec. 24.

Darryl Jones was shot and killed near 15th and Concordia on Dec. 24, 2016.

That’s where his loved ones gathered Monday for a balloon release in his honor. His family said Christmas was always his favorite time of the year.

“You were always laughing, always playing, always a good time and he did, he cared very much about his family. He didn’t care if you were blood relatives or not. If you were family, you were family,” said Gwen Horton, Jones’ sister.

The man charged in Jones’ murder, 30-year-old Jamarr Hicks, is set to stand trial in January. He faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.