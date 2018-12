× Officials: Garage fire spreads to home in South Milwaukee neighborhood

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A garage fire ended up spreading to a house on Elm Ave. in South Milwaukee early Monday, Dec. 24.

Officials say they were dispatched to the home around 4:15 a.m. The fire was extinguished with the help from fire departments in other communities.

The garage and the vehicle inside are a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause.