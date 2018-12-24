× Police: 30-year-old man arrested on Christmas Eve in beating death of grandmother

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police in Buffalo, New York on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24 arrested a man charged in connection with the beating death of his grandmother Sunday in South Buffalo, New York.

According to police, Alec Swiderski was charged with second degree murder in the death of Pamela Toy, 74.

Police said Toy was found dead Sunday in her home on Kamper Street. Swiderski was arrested early Monday morning on Seneca Street near Hammerschmidt Avenue.

He’s due in court on Dec. 28.