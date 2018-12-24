× Police investigate Christmas Eve double shooting: 15-year-old girl, 20-year-old man hurt

MILWAUKEE — Police were called out to the scene of a double shooting on Christmas Eve Monday, Dec. 24 near Florist Avenue and Langlade Street.

It happened around 7:45 p.m.

Police said the victims are a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. They suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

No one is in custody.